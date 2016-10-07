Skip navigation!
Marissa Mayer
Tech
What To Know About Yahoo's Change In Leadership
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Marissa Mayer Is Under Fire For A Very Unusual Reason
Christina Bonnington
Oct 7, 2016
Tech
5 Quick Facts About 5 Of Tech's Biggest Names
Bianca Heyward
Aug 15, 2016
editors picks
The Glass Cliff Is Real & Marissa Mayer Is About To Fall Off Of It
Rachel Sklar
Jul 25, 2016
Tech
Marissa Mayer Just Gave Birth To Twin Girls
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer gave birth to a pair of healthy identical twin girls this morning. This was Mayer's second pregnancy; the 40-year-old tech
by
Christina Bonnington
Work & Money
Is Marissa Mayer Only Keeping Her Job Because She's Pregnant?
An NYU professor went straight for the jugular on Wednesday when he argued Marissa Mayer is the most overpaid CEO in history and Yahoo needs to be
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Is Marissa Mayer's Maternity Leave Decision Bad For Women?
It's no surprise there's so much controversy surrounding Marissa Mayer's Tumblr announcement that she and her husband are expecting twins this winter —
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Living
Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Twins, Not Planning To Take Full Mater...
Marissa Mayer — the first woman to give birth while running of a Fortune 500 company — is about to make history once again. The Yahoo president and
by
Molly Horan
Work & Money
Guess How Many Women Are On The 200 Highest-Paid CEOS List?
Yesterday, The New York Times revealed the 200 highest-paid CEOs in American business of 2014, according to ratings compiled by the Equilar 200
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Gwyneth Paltrow Snubbed Over Lack Of College Degree
Gwyneth Paltrow seemingly has it all: an Oscar, a successful career, beautiful kids, her own lifestyle site, and Beyoncé's phone number. The one thing
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment
Yahoo's Editor-In-Chief Out, Replaced By Marketing Head — Really?!
Marissa Mayer's reign at Yahoo has certainly been eventful. Just one day after the new CEO fired COO Henrique De Castro, editor-in-chief Jai Singh has
by
Erin Donnelly
Politics
The Highest-Paid Female CEO Is Exactly Who You Expect
It's a well-known fact that women still aren't making as much money as men. It's certainly not for lack of trying. It's due to a system that has yet to
by
Seija Rankin
Politics
Should Marissa Mayer Be Embarrassed By Her Vogue Shoot?
Search the words "Marissa Mayer" and "Vogue" and you'll see that a lot of people have got pretty upset by the Yahoo CEO appearing in the magazine's
by
Libby Banks
Tech
Marissa Mayer Is Tech's Coolest CEO
With official re-branding less than a year underway, we're not really ready to call Yahoo! a cool, exciting player in tech again. But, we are very
by
Lexi Nisita
Tech
Marissa Mayer Promises Not To "Mess Up" Tumblr
In today's news on websites missing an "e," Yahoo! promises not to mess things up with its recent, sensational Tumblr acquisition — oh, and Flickr,
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
Marissa Mayer Trashes Yahoo's Music, '90s Rapper Snow Poses A Spi...
Let’s be real here, no one likes hanging out on hold, but if there are tolerable tunes blasting in the background, it’s not so awful. But, really,
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Marissa Mayer Leaves Google For Yahoo, Reveals She's Pregnant
Just when we thought Yahoo was officially past the point of no return, a monumental Monday mash-up has steered our thoughts in a different direction
by
Angela Tafoya
