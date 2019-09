We Can — & Should — Learn From How The Porn Industry Deals With Rape

On November 28, internationally renowned porn performer, writer, and entrepreneur Stoya set social media ablaze when she tweeted that her ex-boyfriend and former scene partner, James Deen, had raped her. “That thing where you log in to the internet for a second and see people idolizing the guy who raped you as a feminist. That thing sucks,” she wrote. “James Deen held me down and fucked me while I said no, stop, used my safeword.” Since Stoya sent these tweets, at least eight other women, all involved in adult entertainment, have spoken out about being abused by Deen — and while each new claim has inspired both victim-blaming and sex-worker-shaming, the porn industry has stood by the women who have alleged sexual assault in a way that's unprecedented in other industries.Arguably the most famous male performer in the world of straight porn, James Deen has acted in over 2,000 porn scenes, won two AVN Awards for Male Performer of the Year, launched his own production company, been profiled on Nightline, appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in The Canyons, and become one of the most bankable stars. What sets Deen apart from his colleagues is that he rocketed to mainstream acclaim through the popular demand of female — and, in particular, feminist — fans. Though he has repeatedly rejected the label of “feminist,” Deen has been lauded as the “ the physical embodiment of consent culture ” by feminist bloggers, labeled “the thinking girl’s porn star” by Elle magazine , and called “the Ryan Gosling of porn” by Esquire This publicity culminated in a boy-next-door image that has made the nine women’s accounts of abuse — from rape on-camera to after-hours assault to private humiliation — all the more horrifying. Detractors of Deen’s accusers, meanwhile, question whether a porn star can even be a rape victim , and anti-porn activists are jumping to their pulpits to reiterate tired claims that all porn constitutes "rape ." But amidst the immediate Twitter war between the #supportforstoya and #isidewithjd factions (along with plenty of victim-blaming, sex-worker-shaming, and demands for “proof” from Deen’s accusers), a heartening trend quickly emerged within the porn industry. The community united to do what the entertainment industry, politicians, police units, and more have failed to do, time and time again: support women who speak up about sexual assault.Within hours of Stoya’s tweets, porn performer and entrepreneur Joanna Angel — who, for years, had deflected questions about her six-year relationship with Deen, which ended in 2011 — tweeted “You have my support, @stoya. I’m here for you.” (Since then, Angel has detailed a cycle of brutally abusive behavior by Deen over the course of her relationship with him.) The following Monday, sex-toy company Doc Johnson announced it would “no longer proceed with the products that we make on [Deen’s] behalf,” and Kink.com, the largest BDSM porn site in the world, cut all ties with the performer. According to accusers, multiple instances of Deen’s abuse took place on Kink.com sets or on its premises, leading the company to pledge to “review our Model Bill of Rights to strengthen protections for performers off-set, and work with the larger industry to help performers that have been assaulted to more easily come forward.”