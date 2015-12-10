Bollywood Star's Fatal Hit-And-Run Case Sparks Outrage

Salman Khan's conviction in a 2002 hit-and-run was overturned this week.
A major Bollywood star was cleared in a fatal 2002 hit-and-run on Thursday, sparking outpourings of both support and outrage on social media.

Salman Khan was convicted in May in connection with the death of a man who was run over while sleeping on the pavement in a Mumbai suburb, according to the BBC. The charges, which included culpable homicide and driving under the influence, reportedly came with a prison sentence of up to five years.

But on Thursday, a high court in Mumbai reversed the guilty conviction. The judge reportedly cited questions about testimony by a key prosecution witness who has since died. According to French wire service AFP, the judge said former Khan bodyguard Ravindra Patil's account that the actor plowed into a crowd of homeless people was “not wholly reliable.”

The 49-year-old star took to Twitter to share his reaction with his 15 million followers after the decision was announced.
News of the acquittal sent the #SalmanKhan hashtag trending worldwide. Some fans celebrated the outcome, setting off firecrackers and sending messages of support, while other observers slammed the verdict and mocked the judicial system.
The millionaire megastar has racked up more than 90 film credits, according to IMDB.
