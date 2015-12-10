Story from Pop Culture

This Is What Kim Kardashian Does While Breast-feeding

Aly Semigran
Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock
Is it really any surprise that Kim Kardashian has been feeling extra Saintly this week?

On Wednesday night, the new mom told her Twitter followers that she was up late breast-feeding her son when she came across a show on Dish Nation. (Celebrities: they watch obscure nightly TV just like us!)

It was while watching the show — which she had forgotten the the name of — that she learned about the charity Souls4Soles. The organization describes itself as a "not for profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing."

She was particularly touched by "the cutest story of a girl who is trying to find 1000 pairs of shoes...to donate to this charity Soles For Souls!"

That girl, as Dish Nation reports, is 17-year-old Amelia Flores from Wichita, Kansas, who "wanted to give back to the organization after they helped her extended family during the tragic 2005 Hurricane Katrina."

Kardashian — who just so happens to be married to the man who won the "Shoe of the Year Award" said that she and Kanye would "love to donate those 1000 shoes to Soles For Souls" in honor of Amelia's goal.

On Thursday morning, the official Twitter for Souls4Soles responded to her by writing, "Hi Kim! WOW! Thank you so much! If you'd like to DM me, we'll help you find the girl you're looking for."

Say what you will about the Kardashian-West clan, but this is a pretty awesome thing to do. Not only that, but it's also awfully endearing that one of the most famous and glamorous women in the world is, like so many of us, emotionally drawn into heart-tugging TV segments and then actually does something about it.

Check out her full charitable Twitter convo, and the touched responses from those involved, here:
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture