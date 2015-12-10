On Wednesday night, the new mom told her Twitter followers that she was up late breast-feeding her son when she came across a show on Dish Nation. (Celebrities: they watch obscure nightly TV just like us!)
It was while watching the show — which she had forgotten the the name of — that she learned about the charity Souls4Soles. The organization describes itself as a "not for profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing."
She was particularly touched by "the cutest story of a girl who is trying to find 1000 pairs of shoes...to donate to this charity Soles For Souls!"
That girl, as Dish Nation reports, is 17-year-old Amelia Flores from Wichita, Kansas, who "wanted to give back to the organization after they helped her extended family during the tragic 2005 Hurricane Katrina."
Kardashian — who just so happens to be married to the man who won the "Shoe of the Year Award" said that she and Kanye would "love to donate those 1000 shoes to Soles For Souls" in honor of Amelia's goal.
On Thursday morning, the official Twitter for Souls4Soles responded to her by writing, "Hi Kim! WOW! Thank you so much! If you'd like to DM me, we'll help you find the girl you're looking for."
Say what you will about the Kardashian-West clan, but this is a pretty awesome thing to do. Not only that, but it's also awfully endearing that one of the most famous and glamorous women in the world is, like so many of us, emotionally drawn into heart-tugging TV segments and then actually does something about it.
Check out her full charitable Twitter convo, and the touched responses from those involved, here:
I'm up breastfeeding & watching this show Dish Nation. I heard the cutest story of a girl who is trying to find 1000 pairs of shoes -cont-— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015
to donate to this charity Soles For Souls! They helped her during Hurricane Katrina. I think I know the designer of Shoe of the Year Award!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015
Kanye and I would love to donate those 1000 shoes to Soles For Souls.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015
I've been looking online to find this little girl so we can let her know the shoes are on their way....but can't seem to find her— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015
So whoever you are ....these shoes are for you! We will contact Soles For Souls! You reached your goal, so proud of you!!! xoxox— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015
Can u help me find the girl who is trying 2 get 1000 pairs of shoes by Christmas @DishNation @Soles4Souls Kanye & I would love to donate!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2015
@DishNation @KimKardashian @Soles4Souls Yay! Amelia is part of our @Soles4Souls scholarship program!— Nicki Avila (@SpeakNicki) December 10, 2015
This. Is. Incredible. Thank you @KimKardashian for your support of @Soles4Souls, it is such an amazing organization! https://t.co/gFtmDf5dtz— Jaime Withers (@jkatwithers) December 10, 2015
Hey @DishNation, can you let us know which girl you featured so we can help make this happen? Thanks! :) https://t.co/UylN0Yz3El— Soles4Souls (@Soles4Souls) December 10, 2015