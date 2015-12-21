This Gym Chain NEEDS To Address This Important Issue

Two weeks later, I spoke on the phone with Orangetheory founder Ellen Latham in her Fort Lauderdale office, where she explained the reason for the company's huge success. "If I walk into any gym right now, everyone's in the Green Zone," she says. "And that's all fine. You have to do a long period of time [at an aerobic heart-rate level] to really burn any substantial level of calories, and most people don't want to do that. But if you're going to do a shorter bout of cardio and you want to burn a boatload of calories, we need to get that heart rate anaerobic."



That's why the Orange Zone is the place to be, in Latham's worldview. "[Other] gyms don't really work," she says. Because, in this context, "working" equals fast, dramatic, constant weight loss.



I think it's fair to say the fitness world has generally trended away from overtly promoting this before-and-after weight-loss model, a tacit acknowledgement that people exercise for many reasons: muscular development, pain management, health and longevity, even — gasp — enjoyment. But at Orangetheory, there's little talk of the long-term. Consistency takes a backseat to instantaneous results; Latham credits the brand's success to the fact that, with this method, "the body never plateaus." The assumption is that you are there for Biggest Loser-level weight loss, as Latham says, "in the shortest period of time."



And just like the reality show, Orangetheory rewards its own biggest losers with cash prizes.

