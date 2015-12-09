Prince William caught Princess Kate Middleton flirting during a phone call on Wednesday — but it was all for a good cause. During an event on the stock trading floor in London, the royal couple helped to raise $540 million for ICAP's annual charity day. Traders wore zany getups and pledged 100% of today's income to ICAP. In its history, the organization's charity day has benefitted over 1,800 causes worldwide.
The prince and princess both made phone calls to help raise money — and the Duchess got a little too flirty for William's liking. "Ask nicely, pretty please, Andrew," she said during a phone call with a trader. William overheard the banter and said, "Catherine, I think you can stop flirting with them now!"
The pair even brought their competitive spirit to a little round of Ping-Pong. "Come on, let's try and have a rally of more two goes," William said as they paddled. "You're not normally this polite when we play," replied his wife. "Or this quiet." Why is royal banter so much cuter than people's? We don't know, but we enjoy it nonetheless. (People)
The prince and princess both made phone calls to help raise money — and the Duchess got a little too flirty for William's liking. "Ask nicely, pretty please, Andrew," she said during a phone call with a trader. William overheard the banter and said, "Catherine, I think you can stop flirting with them now!"
The pair even brought their competitive spirit to a little round of Ping-Pong. "Come on, let's try and have a rally of more two goes," William said as they paddled. "You're not normally this polite when we play," replied his wife. "Or this quiet." Why is royal banter so much cuter than people's? We don't know, but we enjoy it nonetheless. (People)
Advertisement