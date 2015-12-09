Don't feel like sitting through 40 minutes worth of Victoria's Secret models strutting their stuff down the runway? No problem. We've got you covered.
Refinery29 pulled together the most watch-worthy 29 seconds from the show, so you can be in the lingerie know without handing over close to an hour of your life. From Selena Gomez's performance to Gigi Hadid's firewoman moment and Kendall Jenner strutting her stuff, we've got the essence of the event locked down. (And keep an eye out for Kris Jenner, who makes a guest appearance about halfway through!)
Want more? Head on over to the Victoria's Secret site to see 2015's runway show in full. Can't get enough? Check out our favorite model moment GIFs from the event here.
Refinery29 pulled together the most watch-worthy 29 seconds from the show, so you can be in the lingerie know without handing over close to an hour of your life. From Selena Gomez's performance to Gigi Hadid's firewoman moment and Kendall Jenner strutting her stuff, we've got the essence of the event locked down. (And keep an eye out for Kris Jenner, who makes a guest appearance about halfway through!)
Want more? Head on over to the Victoria's Secret site to see 2015's runway show in full. Can't get enough? Check out our favorite model moment GIFs from the event here.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement