The Best GIFs From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is always an occasion for celebration. And Victoria’s Secret pulled out all the stops this year, including bringing in fake snow flurries to accentuate the wintry looks.
Models like Lily Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo, and Candice Swanepoel have their day in the sun strutting down the runway in the closest thing to peacock feathers that you’ll see on a fashion runway. Joining them are Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, the closest thing that the fashion world has to actual royalty.
On the day that sister Bella released a edgy video with The Weeknd, Gigi took the runway while he performed. The Weeknd was joined by Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez, who both put on shows to die for. Basically, the VSFS is the most fun you can have in fashion with (most of) your clothes on, and this year was no exception.
First, The Weeknd took the stage.
The first performance at the #VSFashionShow? @TheWeeknd, obvi. pic.twitter.com/nUEoeYqvZf— Glamour (@glamourmag) December 9, 2015
Caitlyn and Kris showed out to support daughter Kendall.
The shots of @Caitlyn_Jenner and @KrisJenner supporting @KendallJenner were ADORABLE. #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/OylPj15oUX— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) December 9, 2015
Gigi Hadid set the world on fire with her VSFS debut.
We have ONE word for @GigiHadid's #VSFashionShow runway debut: YASSSSS. pic.twitter.com/BO955rUcUi— Glamour (@glamourmag) December 9, 2015
Selena Gomez brought her whole squad to the stage for her performance.
BOOM. @selenagomez & her dance squad are on it. #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/QoEWtL1ioo— Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) December 9, 2015
Victoria’s Secret even piped in fake snow for a wintry look.
Let it ️, let it ️, let it ️. #IceAngels #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/fAnuwla3bU— Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) December 9, 2015
Some fashion had our heads spinning.
Spin us right round, @joansmalls! #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/ZGRRlNtrkD— Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) December 9, 2015
And, as usual, backstage was where the real party was at.
We’d be dancing too, @OfficialCindyB! #Fireworks #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/d0BofOr5G2— Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) December 9, 2015
