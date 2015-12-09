It somehow escaped us that Kelly Clarkson is a Game of Thrones fan. Clearly she must be, because you don't send out a family Christmas card that warns "winter is coming" without being on a first-name basis with the Starks and Lannisters.
For those not on Clarkson's mailing list, the singer kindly shared an image of her family Christmas card, which, as she notes in the caption, is inspired by GoT. Judging by the kilts and tartan on display, the Blackstocks are also into Outlander. Even little River Rose has been dolled up in Highlands-chic alongside her half-siblings, Savannah and Seth.
Is the card trying to communicate something else besides the fact that the Blackstocks have HBO? Clarkson is currently pregnant with her second child, and Winter is exactly the sort of name one might choose if their other kid is named River. If our math is correct, the baby is actually due this winter. And why else would "Blackstock" be lingering just under the "Winter is Coming" copy?
We're calling it: Baby Winter is coming. Unless they name it Saint Blackstock, in which case, this conversation never happened.
OPENER IMAGE: David Fisher/REX Shutterstock.
