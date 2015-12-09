It somehow escaped us that Kelly Clarkson is a Game of Thrones fan. Clearly she must be, because you don't send out a family Christmas card that warns "winter is coming" without being on a first-name basis with the Starks and Lannisters.



For those not on Clarkson's mailing list, the singer kindly shared an image of her family Christmas card, which, as she notes in the caption, is inspired by GoT. Judging by the kilts and tartan on display, the Blackstocks are also into Outlander. Even little River Rose has been dolled up in Highlands-chic alongside her half-siblings, Savannah and Seth.

