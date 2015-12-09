Throwback Tuesday: Check Out Gaby Hoffmann At Neverland Ranch

Transparent is almost back. But if you can’t wait, star Gaby Hoffmann has a story of L.A. weirdness that would be right at home in the Amazon series.
During her Tuesday appearance on HuffPost Live, Hoffmann explained an old photo of her visit to Neverland Ranch with Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie.
Wait, what? We know.
The photo was snapped when Hoffmann was 12, or five years after she appeared in Field of Dreams and Uncle Buck. She says she was there for Nicole Richie’s birthday party. MJ wasn’t in attendance but, “I didn’t care that much that Michael wasn’t there because I got to meet the chimps [AJ and Bubbles].”
Hoffmann is almost unrecognizable with her plucked eyebrows and, well, presence next to Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian. Not that Hoffmann hasn’t done well for herself; she plays major roles in the iconic Girls and Transparent. It’s just that her place outside the celebrity machine is so solid that it’s shocking to be reminded that she was once at its molten core.
