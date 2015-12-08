Rowan Blanchard's been on a major roll lately when it comes to distilling complex social issues into simple takeaways for the masses. (Isn't that a pretty impressive thing to be on a roll about? Kids these days.)
The Girls Meets World star recently chatted with JustJared, Jr. about why #SquadGoals aren't actually something to aspire to, and she's formed some spot-on opinions about the trend.
"Of course female friendship is a beautiful thing," the actress explained. "It’s insanely powerful. Sisterhood is something so valid and important when you are growing up that I literally think the essence of it should be taught in schools. But, the ‘squads’ we see in the media are very polarizing. Feminism and friendship are supposed to be inclusive, and most of these ‘squads’ are strictly exclusive.”
Blanchard took her point a step further by pointing out how squads also tend to contain an implicit message about body image and race. “It makes feminism look very one dimensional. Feminism is so multilayered and complex that it can be frustrating when the media and the celebrities involved in it make feminism and 'squads' feel like this very happy, exclusive, perfect thing," she added. "There’s so much more than that. 'Squad goals’ can polarize anyone who is not white, thin, tall and always happy."
Whoa: Talk about a smart cookie. Read the entire interview between Blanchard and JJJ — which the 14-year-old shared on her own social media — here.
https://t.co/PUzNYk3yff thank you @justjaredjr 🙋🏻 pic.twitter.com/lYHKeIipkB— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) December 8, 2015
