Co-host of The View and former Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure had some choice words for her old co-star, Mary-Kate Olsen, at a luncheon for Cosmo magazine on Monday. Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on the beloved family sitcom, has known Olsen since the the '90s, when Mary-Kate and her twin played little sister Michelle Tanner. But it appears Bure's and Olsen's on-screen sisterhood does not carry over into real life.
When asked whether she attended Mary-Kate's wedding in November, Bure quipped,
"[My invitation] must have gotten lost in the mail somewhere." For the record, Olsen's TV uncle, John Stamos, didn't snag an invite, either. Bure explained why she wasn't too bummed out about missing the festivities though, citing the bowls of cigarettes rumored to have been set out for guests at Olsen's nuptials to Olivier Sarkozy. "I wonder how that would be — I don't know," she told Cosmo. "I'm not a smoker, so I might not have had so much fun." Sounds like it. Bure insisted that she's "really happy for Mary-Kate though." Hm.
In an interesting twist that we're chocking up to sheer concidence, Bure was rocking a look from none other than Elizabeth and James — the Olsen twins' chic and pricey fashion line. We're glad there's not enough bad blood between the two stars to stop Bure from looking fabulous.
(Cosmopolitan)
