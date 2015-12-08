Kourtney's kiddos and little North West better make room. Aunt Khloé's got a new baby to lavish adoration upon. The reality star became one of the first people to visit Kim, Kanye, and of course baby Saint West at the hospital this week. And she's already gushing about the little guy.
I know these hospital halls way too well. Hoping from one room to another.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 5, 2015
"My little nephew was born,” she said over a live stream on her personal site. "He is so cute and so perfect. I love him. And mommy and daddy are doing fantastic."
We're glad to hear that the growing Kardashian-West clan is doing well. Now, what do we have to do to get a selfie of this happy foursome? Kim's Instagram family portrait will only tide us over for so long.
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement