Gigi Hadid recently sat down with British Vogue to answer some highly pressing questions about her personal preferences.For example: What would Gigi Hadid snag if she could take home only one item from Merry Old England? How would she handle a date who was 30 minutes late for dinner? And who, pray tell, would she invite to a dream dinner party?Her answers are pretty good. But it's her delivery that's truly great. And we'd definitely want an invite to Gigi's dinner party, if only because she seems like a super-cool lady to chill with. (Oh, and Queen B might also be there. Can't pretend that's not a serious draw.)Watch the snappy Q&A for yourself in the video below.