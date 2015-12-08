Gigi Hadid recently sat down with British Vogue to answer some highly pressing questions about her personal preferences.
For example: What would Gigi Hadid snag if she could take home only one item from Merry Old England? How would she handle a date who was 30 minutes late for dinner? And who, pray tell, would she invite to a dream dinner party?
Her answers are pretty good. But it's her delivery that's truly great. And we'd definitely want an invite to Gigi's dinner party, if only because she seems like a super-cool lady to chill with. (Oh, and Queen B might also be there. Can't pretend that's not a serious draw.)
Watch the snappy Q&A for yourself in the video below.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
