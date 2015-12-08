Thieves Steal $170,000 Worth Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Loot

Thieves targeted Goop maven Gwyneth Paltrow’s pop-up shop in New York City and made off with quite a haul. On Saturday, three men jimmied open a cabinet containing watches and jewelry worth more than $170,000.
Police came when 911 was called around 5:45 local time. Goop Mkt is at the Shops at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. Although the thieves haven’t been caught, the investigation is still ongoing.
The Goop store will "remain open for business with proper security precautions in place," Goop said in a statement.
No word on if they stole any Goop books.
This crime seems like something right out of The Royal Tenenbaums, which is still the greatest Gwyneth Paltrow performance of all time. (If you don’t have a crush on Margot Tenenbaum, it is possible that you are dead and you should seek medical assistance.)
Seriously, though, Wes Anderson should make a heist movie about the thieves and the Tenenbaums uniting to track them down. (If he wants to, of course.)
