The zombie scene has caused trouble with more than just the religious community — the Dixons' display has earned them fines from their community. Jasen told RawStory that he filed for a permit with the Sycamore Township, but the permit was denied — the display apparently takes up more than 35% of his yard, which violates the township's rules. On his Facebook page, Jasen wrote on Friday that he was fined $500 for not taking the display down. He could face additional fines of $500 a day, according to The New York Times.Despite the fact that the display will likely incur more fines from the Sycamore Township, the Dixons don't appear to have plans to take it down anytime soon. They've started a crowdfunding page on Generosity.com to cover any future fines, and so far they've raised $1,040.While we have to respect the Dixons for refusing to give up on their dreams (to create the creepiest nativity scene ever), it also seems like the zombie Christmas scene is an attention play. In a recent post on Jasen's Facebook page, he offered a mock-up image of a T-shirt with the slogan " Zombie Lives Matter " — unsurprisingly, it wasn't received well by the page's Facebook fans. It's one thing to buck the law in favor of justice, or a moral goal, but the zombie nativity scene seems more like a silly play for a few minutes of fame.