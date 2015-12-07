Rob Kardashian's Dog Is Still Waiting To Get Kylie's Lip Kit

It looks not even blood ties to Kylie Jenner can score you one of her lip kits. This Friday, Jenner's brother Rob Kardashian posted a rare Instagram photo. The snap features his dog looking very unhappy in front of a laptop displaying Kylie's sold-out wares. Kardashian captioned the photo, "I guess someone is disappointed they didn't get Kylie's lipkit!!!! Don't worry buddy more coming soon!"
It's a cute and supportive gesture from a big brother, and not really all that different than when your big bro compliments your photo of your first day at work. Call it sibling solidarity.
He may not post nearly as often as his sisters, but when he does he's very supportive of his family. Not long ago, he shared a photo of Khloé's new book cover and a birthday message for Kim. Maybe he'll resurface for a shout-out to the newly born Saint?
It's a cute and supportive gesture from a big brother, and not really all that different than when your big bro compliments your photo of your first day at work. Call it sibling solidarity.
He may not post nearly as often as his sisters, but when he does he's very supportive of his family. Not long ago, he shared a photo of Khloé's new book cover and a birthday message for Kim. Maybe he'll resurface for a shout-out to the newly born Saint?
OPENER PHOTO: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement