Photo ops of candidates holding firearms are practically required, especially for members of the Republican Party. But do you know what's funnier than a picture of Rand Paul posing with a giant gun in his hand? Rand Paul posing with a giant pink dildo in his hand.
Keep your damn government hands off my Pink Dragon says @RandPaul #GOPdildo pic.twitter.com/XgxJNBFInm— Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 5, 2015
Matt Haughey, founder of MetaFilter, has founded a new campaign-season pet project: photoshopping sex toys into photos of politicians holding guns. The results are glorious!
Haughey told Twitter about the project, hashtagged #GOPdildo, a few days ago. Since then, we've been #blessed with photos of Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, Mitch McConnell, and Marco Rubio toting some very big dildos.
Advertisement
When @tedcruz faces tough questions from the press, he keeps Ol' Trusty Blue by his side #GOPdildo pic.twitter.com/gD04LSQJ27— Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 5, 2015
When @marcorubio pulls out Big Blue at a show, everyone notices #GOPdildo pic.twitter.com/b3VaMxXeAu— Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 5, 2015
Mitch McConnell and his favorite Rosy Red wonder #GOPdildo pic.twitter.com/473ZoYnAhq— Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 5, 2015
He's also made a Tumblr containing all of the photoshopped images, where he's asking people to submit photos for him to photoshop.
Haughey told Fusion that the idea struck him while searching for images after he “noticed the hilarious positioning in them, how everyone’s eyes are all lit up in photos, and when I would swap something else in, it’d make for a good effect.”
If you're asking why Haughey chose to use only Republicans, and not Democrats — some of whom have definitely posed with weapons in the past — he told Fusion, "There’s something about them, how Huckabee and Rand Paul act all tough in the shots, like they genuinely think they’re badasses for holding these ridiculous assault weapons." He added that "there’s something ridiculous in those shots that makes it easy to make light of them."
If you're asking why Haughey chose to use only Republicans, and not Democrats — some of whom have definitely posed with weapons in the past — he told Fusion, "There’s something about them, how Huckabee and Rand Paul act all tough in the shots, like they genuinely think they’re badasses for holding these ridiculous assault weapons." He added that "there’s something ridiculous in those shots that makes it easy to make light of them."
Mike Huckabee with his Leopard Wonder #GOPdildo pic.twitter.com/tFcSkfkMf1— Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 5, 2015
All eyes are on @BobbyJindal's glorious Pink Double Troublemaker #GOPdildo pic.twitter.com/1d7qvT1pje— Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 5, 2015
So there you have it, folks: The new hot trend for anyone running for president is to pose in a photo while holding a giant dildo. But remember, the real beauty of this internet sensation is that it really works for any politician who's ever gently caressed a gun's shaft:
At a black tie event, you only show off your most prized possessions #GOPdildo pic.twitter.com/nxmEEzdxVS— Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 6, 2015
[Opener image: Photo: Richard Ellis/Getty Images.]
Advertisement