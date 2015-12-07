There's An Endurance Runner In All Of Us, According To Science

Looks like Bruce Springsteen was right — we really were born to run. A video from Discovery News offers new insight into how we (that is, humans) are, in fact, great endurance runners. Before you start questioning your humanity, hear us out, because there's more to it than being a lifelong jogger. Research suggests that we've actually evolved to be able to run great distances.
Host Julia Wilde begins with the startling fact that, even though the cartilage in joints such as our ankles, knees, and feet wears down during long runs, it actually regenerates with time — even as we keep running.
And that's just one of the ways in which our bodies help us maintain a steady pace. We also have sweat, larger joints, stabilizing ligaments, and even our butts to thank for our capacity to run great lengths. Wilde points out that humans are capable of outrunning almost any animal, given the fact that most critters just aren't in the practice of endurance mileage.
Wilde adds that running can have a payoff beyond simple exercise, thanks to the so-called runner's high, which is proven to occur in humans and dogs. Our brains have been found to release a dose of endocannabinoids after exercise, effectively flooding us with feel-good chemicals. Not only are our bodies predisposed to run, our brains reward us when we do.
Check out the full video below, and click through to give our 30-day treadmill challenge a try.
Host Julia Wilde begins with the startling fact that, even though the cartilage in joints such as our ankles, knees, and feet wears down during long runs, it actually regenerates with time — even as we keep running.
And that's just one of the ways in which our bodies help us maintain a steady pace. We also have sweat, larger joints, stabilizing ligaments, and even our butts to thank for our capacity to run great lengths. Wilde points out that humans are capable of outrunning almost any animal, given the fact that most critters just aren't in the practice of endurance mileage.
Wilde adds that running can have a payoff beyond simple exercise, thanks to the so-called runner's high, which is proven to occur in humans and dogs. Our brains have been found to release a dose of endocannabinoids after exercise, effectively flooding us with feel-good chemicals. Not only are our bodies predisposed to run, our brains reward us when we do.
Check out the full video below, and click through to give our 30-day treadmill challenge a try.
Advertisement