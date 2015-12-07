What would you say if someone told you there was a way to get out of your traffic ticket? And what if that solution could help needy children in the process, to boot?
For one Texas law-enforcement agency, that vision is a reality this holiday season. Throughout December, the Pantego Police Department is offering drivers who commit minor traffic offenses the chance to donate a toy instead of receiving a citation.
"We want to give something to the community," Pantego Police Chief Tom Griffith told NBC Dallas-Forth Worth. "We want to show the community that we're part of it, and that we're not just out to penalize people for violating the law."
The donated toys will be given to Cook Children's Medical Center in Forth Worth, as part of the department's "Cops for Kids" program.
The Pantego police ran the "Cops for Kids" program last holiday season as well, and it collected almost 1,500 toys to donate to children in need. This year marks the department's fifth anniversary of conducting the charity project.
