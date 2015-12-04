A restaurant that was targeted in last month's deadly terror attacks in Paris has reportedly reopened its doors.
"We want to show them that we are stronger than them, we want to restart and we want to start living again in this quarter, rallying together," Audrey Bily, the manager of the Café Bonne Bière, said, according to a translation from the French paper Liberation.
Five people were shot and killed at Café Bonne Bière during the November 13 attacks that left 130 dead across the city.
The bistro took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce plans to reopen today, saying it's time to unite and move forward.
"We want to show them that we are stronger than them, we want to restart and we want to start living again in this quarter, rallying together," Audrey Bily, the manager of the Café Bonne Bière, said, according to a translation from the French paper Liberation.
Five people were shot and killed at Café Bonne Bière during the November 13 attacks that left 130 dead across the city.
The bistro took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce plans to reopen today, saying it's time to unite and move forward.
Bonjour à tous . Tour d abord , nos pensées les plus sincères vont aux familles touchées , aux clients et amis pré...Posted by Café Bonne Bière on Tuesday, December 1, 2015
A makeshift memorial to the victims of the attacks sprung up outside the café in recent weeks.
Two other nearby restaurants that were hit during the attacks remain closed.
Authorities in Paris continue to be on high alert following the coordinated assaults, which the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, has claimed to have executed. Security is especially high this week, as leaders from around the world gather for a two-week United Nations summit on climate change.
Advertisement