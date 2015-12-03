The Heartbreaking Reason This Man Killed His Sister

A Pakistani man fatally shot his older sister because she had voted in the local elections, authorities announced Wednesday.
Police officials told news service AFP that 20-year-old Danish Ali was angry that sister, Asifa Noreen, had voted against his will. He had apparently "forbidden" Noreen from voting. Noreen was 32 when she died.
Noreen's father filed the police report after her death. The murder took place on Tuesday in Taxila, a town about 15 miles west of Islamabad. Officials are still looking for Ali.
AFP notes that while many Pakistani women don't vote because of stereotypical gender norms, the murder of women for voting is uncommon.
Still, hundreds of women in Pakistan are murdered each year, often in domestic violence situations or to defend "family honor," AFP notes.
More than 3,000 women have been killed in domestic and family-related incidents since 2008, according to data from the Aurat Foundation, a group that supports the lives of women in Pakistan.
