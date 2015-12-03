New relationships can be delicate, fragile things. Especially if the two people are coming off very recently ended marriages. So it makes sense that Blake Shelton might be a little hesitant to introduce his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, to all his friends.
“He doesn't want me to hug her or anything. He doesn't want me to meet her," country star Luke Bryan told ET of Shelton and Stefani.
Of course, it's probably just a logistics issue that's keeping Shelton from making introductions. And he and Stefani have been a public couple for only a month. They need time before they host a dinner together. When they do, I'm sure Bryan will score an invite.
