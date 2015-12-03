It's the holiday season, which means it's time for festive cookies, high-pitched carols, and for one billboard in New Zealand, Christmas-themed transphobia. The sign in question featured Caitlyn Jenner's Vanity Fair cover image photoshopped to include a Santa hat. It read, "I hope your sack is fuller than mine this Christmas. Merry Christmas from Cranium [the company behind the billboard]." It's the kind of message a sixth grader might write, if that sixth grader were also a bigot.
What do you think of this advertising board in Auckland??? #smackyourfacePosted by Smack your face on Tuesday, December 1, 2015
When a photo of the offensive sign was posted on Facebook, it racked up plenty of ignorant messages of approval, but, thankfully, also sparked a fair amount of outrage. BuzzFeed reports that one angry individual wrote a letter asking those behind Cranium Signage to "find humor in something other than a vulnerable group of people who just want to live their lives according to their own truth and to be who they are."
Yesterday, Cranium Signage wrote on its Facebook page that the sign would be taken down. The company has also made a donation to Rainbow Youth, an LGBT youth organization in New Zealand. While the removal is in the works, the image has been covered.
Good evening,We have removed our post and are now removing the sign tonight due to people taking offence. It was not...Posted by Cranium Signage on Tuesday, December 1, 2015
OPENER PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement