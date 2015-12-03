It's the holiday season, which means it's time for festive cookies, high-pitched carols, and for one billboard in New Zealand, Christmas-themed transphobia. The sign in question featured Caitlyn Jenner's Vanity Fair cover image photoshopped to include a Santa hat. It read, "I hope your sack is fuller than mine this Christmas. Merry Christmas from Cranium [the company behind the billboard]." It's the kind of message a sixth grader might write, if that sixth grader were also a bigot.

