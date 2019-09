When a photo of the offensive sign was posted on Facebook, it racked up plenty of ignorant messages of approval, but, thankfully, also sparked a fair amount of outrage. BuzzFeed reports that one angry individual wrote a letter asking those behind Cranium Signage to "find humor in something other than a vulnerable group of people who just want to live their lives according to their own truth and to be who they are."Yesterday, Cranium Signage wrote on its Facebook page that the sign would be taken down. The company has also made a donation to Rainbow Youth, an LGBT youth organization in New Zealand. While the removal is in the works, the image has been covered.