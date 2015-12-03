If you’ve ever wanted to own a house worthie of Cookie, now’s your chance. Empire star Taraji P. Henson is listing her Hollywood Hills mansion for a cool $3.25 million.
The mansion was built in 2009 and features Moorish architecture inspired by villas in both North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula. With three levels, hardwood floors, and views of Downtown Los Angeles, this is truly a home fit for a queen. More impressive counting stats include four bedrooms with en-suite baths, a 600-bottle wine cellar, three fireplaces, and Moroccan multicolored chandeliers. Oh yeah, and there’s an outdoor area with built-in seating and a hot tub with views of the city.
One of the bedrooms has been converted into a walk-in closet. Instead of shifting it back, maybe you want it to house your collection of the Empire-inspired fashion line? Or maybe just to store your tributes to Cookie’s craziest outfits? The possibilities are endless!
Unfortunately, as there’s no dedicated cough syrup room, nor any leopard-print appointments, so we’re not sure how Cookie herself would feel about this manse.
You’re gonna need all these Cookie gifs to adequately describe how badly you want to move in. Click through to take the tour.
