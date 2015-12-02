Story from Pop Culture

Celebrities Offer Prayers & Pleas For Change In The Wake Of The San Bernardino Shooting

Molly Horan
Today, the U.S. adds another mass shooting to 2015's already depressingly long list. As of 5 p.m. this evening, 14 people have been reported injured and another 14 have been reported dead in a shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California. The shooting marks the country's 352nd mass shooting this year. As information is still coming in, many people are turning to social media to express their sadness over the tragedy. Many celebrities have added their voices to the call for a future with fewer gun deaths and injuries. Some called on politicians to create stronger gun regulations. Others have friends and loved ones in the area they're thinking of. Some just offered prayers. Here's a selection of their words in the wake of another national tragedy.
Opener photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images.
