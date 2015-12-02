Today, the U.S. adds another mass shooting to 2015's already depressingly long list. As of 5 p.m. this evening, 14 people have been reported injured and another 14 have been reported dead in a shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California. The shooting marks the country's 352nd mass shooting this year. As information is still coming in, many people are turning to social media to express their sadness over the tragedy. Many celebrities have added their voices to the call for a future with fewer gun deaths and injuries. Some called on politicians to create stronger gun regulations. Others have friends and loved ones in the area they're thinking of. Some just offered prayers. Here's a selection of their words in the wake of another national tragedy.
Advertisement
This is absolutely heartbreaking-all my love to everyone in San Bernardino especially the first responders. These shootings must stop.— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) December 2, 2015
Your prayers aren't working @JebBush https://t.co/y9cmgSKFQ9— Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 2, 2015
Thinking of the world today, praying the media doesn't reward killers with notoriety. Inspire peace. Use your power for harmony, not ratings— The Countess (@ladygaga) December 2, 2015
Opener photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images.
Advertisement