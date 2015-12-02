Krysten Ritter seems to have it all these days. The raven-haired actress is starring as the titular antihero in the new hit Netflix show Jessica Jones (which is excellent — if you haven't watched it yet, set aside an evening for binging, ASAP). She seems to be the very embodiment of beauty, poise, and professional chops.
Well, things weren't always so rosy for the Marvel star. Ritter posted a hysterical throwback photo on Twitter today. We're not sure what grade she's in here, but we're going to guess the snap is from elementary school. She looks so adorably geeky in the shot, with her giant glasses and frilly blue dress — worn over a white turtleneck, white leggings, and white sneakers. She captioned the photo, "It gets better kiddies!!!"
Thanks for sharing the memories, Krysten. And remember, children: You, too, can grow up to be a superheroine.
Well, things weren't always so rosy for the Marvel star. Ritter posted a hysterical throwback photo on Twitter today. We're not sure what grade she's in here, but we're going to guess the snap is from elementary school. She looks so adorably geeky in the shot, with her giant glasses and frilly blue dress — worn over a white turtleneck, white leggings, and white sneakers. She captioned the photo, "It gets better kiddies!!!"
Thanks for sharing the memories, Krysten. And remember, children: You, too, can grow up to be a superheroine.
Advertisement
It gets better kiddies!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yv70R7AwDO— krysten ritter (@Krystenritter) December 2, 2015
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement