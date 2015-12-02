Model and actor Colton Haynes posted a series of tweets Tuesday night about his personal struggle with anxiety. Haynes, whom you might know as Roy on the CW superhero show Arrow, said, "For those of you who are suffering with intense anxiety...ur not alone. It's been a constant struggle for me since 5th grade. It's a battle." The former Abercrombie & Fitch model shared details about his battle with the disorder, including how it put him in the hospital "a countless amount of times," caused him to miss many social and work events, and left him with agoraphobia.
In addition to his own story, Haynes, 27, tweeted out support for everybody who suffers with anxiety. He said, "Just know ur not alone & it affects more ppl than you would ever know. We can overcome this. We can fight thru it & will." He asked everyone to be compassionate with the people in their lives living with anxiety. "Love those suffering," Haynes encouraged.
It's not surprising that Hayne's message has already been shared thousands of times. It's great to see a celebrity talk about a common but stigmatized mental health condition that affects some 40 million Americans — 18% of the population, according to the National Institute for Mental Health. Haynes gets our applause and our gratitude for using his platform to spread not only awareness about the disorder, but words of encouragement and support to those who need it.
Below are some of his tweets from last night.
For those of you who are suffering with intense anxiety...ur not alone. It's been a constant struggle for me since 5th grade. It's a battle— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) December 2, 2015
Anxiety had put me in the hospital a countless amount of times. Whether it be fainting, hyperventilating, or seizures...I've been through it— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) December 2, 2015
I've quite jobs because of anxiety, flaked on social events, family gatherings, birthdays, important movie/work tests. Its a serious problem— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) December 2, 2015
Be there for those who struggle with anxiety & realize its a serious disorder. Its not a case of "being dramatic"...its a life long struggle— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) December 2, 2015
