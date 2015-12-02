You know actress Julianne Moore from her work in The Big Lebowski, The Kids Are All Right, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, and Short Cuts. Her latest role is as a street performer.
No, she hasn’t fallen on financial hard times.
She’s starring in a Billy on the Street segment in which Billy Eichner does his signature “run up to people and scream at them” style of comedy. This time, it’s offering up-close-and-personal monologues from the Oscar-winning actor, performing scenes from some of her famous movies.
Highlights include a woman looking on in the background, horrified, as Moore delivers an “asshole”-heavy monologue from Magnolia; a befuddled tourist asking “Famous woman?” and then hugging Moore as she cries; and Eichner screaming “Go fuck yourself!” at people who don’t have any money.
Do as Eichner tells Elmo and, “Take a hard look at a natural redhead!” Really, watch to the end. The closing line is worth it.
