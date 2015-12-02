Julianne Moore Begs For Change In Times Square

Michael Hafford
You know actress Julianne Moore from her work in The Big Lebowski, The Kids Are All Right, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, and Short Cuts. Her latest role is as a street performer.

No, she hasn’t fallen on financial hard times.

She’s starring in a Billy on the Street segment in which Billy Eichner does his signature “run up to people and scream at them” style of comedy. This time, it’s offering up-close-and-personal monologues from the Oscar-winning actor, performing scenes from some of her famous movies.

Highlights include a woman looking on in the background, horrified, as Moore delivers an “asshole”-heavy monologue from Magnolia; a befuddled tourist asking “Famous woman?” and then hugging Moore as she cries; and Eichner screaming “Go fuck yourself!” at people who don’t have any money.

Do as Eichner tells Elmo and, “Take a hard look at a natural redhead!” Really, watch to the end. The closing line is worth it.

Advertisement

More from Movies