For Davis, the benefits of losing extend farther than her gubernatorial race. Despite her best efforts in the Texas senate filibuster, the state's governor later signed the anti-abortion bill. But Davis still stood up for what she believed in, even if the rest of the legislators didn't agree with her.Davis writes that in her speech to her campaign team, she focused on all they had accomplished and the people they had inspired. Even though she didn't win, she and her team members were fighting for what they thought was right, and she encouraged them to keep doing so, even when she wasn't involved. "I asked them to own their courage and told them that the only way we will have failed is if we give up and stop trying," she writes.This letter makes an important point: Just because you might not achieve the outcome you hoped for doesn't mean you shouldn't try. Fighting for what you believe in — whether that means getting involved with a local activism group or voting in the off-year elections — may not always be successful, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't keep it up. Wendy Davis certainly hasn't