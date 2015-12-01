Did Gigi Hadid Really Delete All Of These Tweets?

Gigi Hadid might not be enjoying one aspect of her fame and legions of fans — the constant scrutiny, which extends to her new relationship with Zayn Malik. Oh No They Didn't has reported that Hadid deleted a string of tweets she sent out on November 30, in response to one Twitter user who seemed to imply her relationship with Malik is fake.
Hadid (allegedly) tweeted out, "Who are you to say what is fake? Your comment proves my point exactly. If you don't know, you don't know." She went on to explain that she tries to ignore the spotlight of fame she's under and admonishes judgmental behavior.
Now all that remains of Hadid's Twitter activity from Monday is the link to an Instagram selfie, birthday wishes for Monica Rose and Chrissy Teigen, and references to her excitement over eating Thanksgiving leftovers. She also tweeted out a beachy pic with the word "chill." Was it a message about her past tweets, or a general piece of advice for us all?
Opener Photo: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
