The Olsen twins may not be taking part in Fuller House, but there's still a lot of love between the sisters and their former cast mates. Just consider the sweet Instagram John Stamos posted in celebration of Mary-Kate Olsen's weekend wedding to Olivier Sarkozy.
The Grandfathered actor shared an adorable throwback photo of himself posing with Mary-Kate and Ashley as kids. Judging by the Mickey Mouse shades, we're guessing Uncle Jesse and the two Michelles were at Disneyland.
That "blink of an eye" comment is a reference to the Full House theme, which waxes sentimental about the changing times. Apparently, Stamos is, like us, struggling to wrap his head around the fact that one half of It Takes Two's stars is now a married stepmother of two. On the other hand, the Fuller House reboot finds D.J. Tanner as a widowed mom of three, so it's hardly that much of a stretch.
We're just a little bummed Stamos didn't snag an invite to the ceremony. Jesse and the Rippers would have made an excellent wedding band.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
