

That "blink of an eye" comment is a reference to the Full House theme, which waxes sentimental about the changing times. Apparently, Stamos is, like us, struggling to wrap his head around the fact that one half of It Takes Two's stars is now a married stepmother of two. On the other hand, the Fuller House reboot finds D.J. Tanner as a widowed mom of three, so it's hardly that much of a stretch.



We're just a little bummed Stamos didn't snag an invite to the ceremony. Jesse and the Rippers would have made an excellent wedding band.

