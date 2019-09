Making and enjoying a cup of tea isn't a complicated task. Neither is asking someone for his or her consent before sex.A YouTube video called "Tea and Consent" has set out to make that very point. It's gone viral in the United Kingdom, logging more than 1.2 million views so far.Animated by Blue Seat Studios, the video was inspired by a blog post from Emmeline May of the blog Rockstar Dinosaur Pirate Princess "If you can understand how completely ludicrous it is to force people to have tea when they don’t want tea, and you are able to understand when people don’t want tea, then how hard is it to understand when it comes to sex?" May wrote in the post, which was turned into the script for the video. "Whether it’s tea or sex, Consent Is Everything."May explained to Refinery29 that she thought of the analogy during a conversation with a friend about an argument they'd heard that sex isn't rape if the victim has had sexual relations with the perpetrator before."I commented [to my friend], 'My friend Alice made me a cup of tea when I was around [her house] last Saturday. That doesn't mean she can come round to mine anytime she likes and force tea down my throat, going 'Well, you wanted it last week!''" May told Refinery29.Now, the Thames Valley Police is using the video as a PSA. It's part of the department's #ConsentIsEverything campaign , which launched at the end of October."For too long, there have been myths around the subject of consent, particularly that it is a 'gray' area. Confusion around consent has been the result of historical distortions," Christina Diamandopoulos, co-director of the U.K.'s Rape Crisis group in Wycombe, Chiltern, and South Buckinghamshire, said in a statement . "In reality, it has never been a 'gray' area, and this campaign, which we are proud to be part of, makes that clear."