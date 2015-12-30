Rob Kardashian was briefly hospitalized this past weekend after a diabetes health scare. His older sister Khloé, with whom Rob lives, seems to be setting the family's mood with her latest upload. The reality star shared a pensive photo of herself on social media, captioned with the word "melancholy." She tweeted and Instagramed the selfie, in a sepia-toned filter, late last night.
The two have always been close, so it makes sense that news about her brother's health would have a particular effect on Khloé. About two weeks ago, Khloé posted picture on social media of herself with her younger brother. In the throwback photo, Rob is kissing his sister on the cheek.
It's that time of year when everyone looks forward with hopes of future health and prosperity. It's likely the whole Kardashian clan shares these hopes for Rob in 2016. As of now, no one else from the Kardashian-Jenner family has posted a response regarding the news of Rob's health.
