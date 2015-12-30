Starting in February, Ryan Reynolds will officially be the face of not one, but two superheroes. And Blake Lively is super supportive of her husband's new role, as evidenced by the uniquely clad action figure she gifted him this week.
Reynolds appeared in 2011's Green Lantern, based on the characters from DC Comics, but the actor is switching to the Marvel side for 2016's Deadpool. Based on the trailer, Deadpool seems nothing like a traditional superhero movie — Reynolds' character is wisecracking and sarcastic. Plus, it's rated R, so it'll undoubtedly be a bit edgier than most comic book flicks.
On Tuesday, Reynolds shared an Instagram photo of a Deadpool toy Lively ordered for him. The felt figurine, made by AdoraWools, features a miniature Deadpool riding a unicorn.
"Nothing says 'I love you' like a felt #Deadpool, holding a chimichanga while riding a unicorn, dressed in ass-less leather chaps," Reynolds captioned the image. True love, indeed.
Reynolds appeared in 2011's Green Lantern, based on the characters from DC Comics, but the actor is switching to the Marvel side for 2016's Deadpool. Based on the trailer, Deadpool seems nothing like a traditional superhero movie — Reynolds' character is wisecracking and sarcastic. Plus, it's rated R, so it'll undoubtedly be a bit edgier than most comic book flicks.
On Tuesday, Reynolds shared an Instagram photo of a Deadpool toy Lively ordered for him. The felt figurine, made by AdoraWools, features a miniature Deadpool riding a unicorn.
"Nothing says 'I love you' like a felt #Deadpool, holding a chimichanga while riding a unicorn, dressed in ass-less leather chaps," Reynolds captioned the image. True love, indeed.
Advertisement