It's a little annoying that the first conclusion fans jumped to was that the actress and model, who recently split with fiancée Phoebe Dahl, was expecting a baby. (A similar jump to conclusions occurred earlier this month, when Lena Dunham shared a photo of boyfriend Jack Antonoff's '80s onesie.)Why can't a woman's yet-to-be-revealed news be about something, anything other than her womb? Ruby Rose has plenty else to offer the world. We're sure when she does drop her announcement, anyone who assumed she was about to divulge her reproductive plans will feel pretty silly.