Jennifer Lawrence Has New Year's Anxiety Like Every Other Human

If you're suffering from an annual bout of pre-New Year's Eve anxiety and you still have no idea how you're going to ring in 2016, you're not alone. And actually, you're in pretty good company, too. Jennifer Lawrence feels exactly the same way.
"I really hate it," the Joy star said of the holiday. "I've never had a good one. Everyone's chasing a good time and it's always a disappointment," she shared during a pre-taped appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
So how is she going to celebrate the final moments of 2015? "I plan on doing nothing and then if something lands in my lap... " the actress trailed off. "But I always end up drunk and disappointed," she added.
She also let Norton and another guest for the evening, actor Eddie Redmayne, in on a little secret about how she handles anxiety. "When I get stressed and exhausted I just vomit," she explained. "I was driving with my publicist the other day and had to roll down the window and I puked all down the side of the car. It was in front of all the paparazzi — I painted New York! And I threw up at Madonna's party — on the porch!"
Turns out, Redmayne can relate. "This is something I have never admitted to the world, but I puked at Madonna's party, too!" he shared.
This turned out to be, in general, a pretty confessional edition of The Graham Norton Show: J Lawr also copped to the real reason her Abercrombie & Fitch modeling photos never surfaced in actual ads.
"They wanted natural pictures so they made us play football on the beach," the Hunger Games star explained. "The other models played football in a pretty way but not me! My face was bright red and I was sweaty with flaring nostrils."
"One of the girls even yelled, 'Get her away from me!'" Lawrence recalled. "And, when my agent asked why the pictures hadn't been used, their only response was to send the pictures...you won't see them in a store, for sure!"
Vomit and flared nostrils or no vomit or flared nostrils, if she's still looking for a plan come December 31, she's got an open invitation.
"I really hate it," the Joy star said of the holiday. "I've never had a good one. Everyone's chasing a good time and it's always a disappointment," she shared during a pre-taped appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
So how is she going to celebrate the final moments of 2015? "I plan on doing nothing and then if something lands in my lap... " the actress trailed off. "But I always end up drunk and disappointed," she added.
She also let Norton and another guest for the evening, actor Eddie Redmayne, in on a little secret about how she handles anxiety. "When I get stressed and exhausted I just vomit," she explained. "I was driving with my publicist the other day and had to roll down the window and I puked all down the side of the car. It was in front of all the paparazzi — I painted New York! And I threw up at Madonna's party — on the porch!"
Turns out, Redmayne can relate. "This is something I have never admitted to the world, but I puked at Madonna's party, too!" he shared.
This turned out to be, in general, a pretty confessional edition of The Graham Norton Show: J Lawr also copped to the real reason her Abercrombie & Fitch modeling photos never surfaced in actual ads.
"They wanted natural pictures so they made us play football on the beach," the Hunger Games star explained. "The other models played football in a pretty way but not me! My face was bright red and I was sweaty with flaring nostrils."
"One of the girls even yelled, 'Get her away from me!'" Lawrence recalled. "And, when my agent asked why the pictures hadn't been used, their only response was to send the pictures...you won't see them in a store, for sure!"
Vomit and flared nostrils or no vomit or flared nostrils, if she's still looking for a plan come December 31, she's got an open invitation.
Advertisement