Ryan Phillippe Is Engaged

You can add Ryan Phillippe's name to the list of people who got engaged over the holiday. Page Six reports that the actor popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Paulina Slagter. People, meanwhile, confirms that Slagter, a 24-year-old Stanford Law School student, was spied showing off her engagement ring in Miami on Sunday.
It will be the second trip down the aisle for the 41-year-old Phillippe, who wed Cruel Intentions co-star Reese Witherspoon in 1999. The couple divorced in 2007 and have two children, 16-year-old Ava and 12-year-old Deacon. Phillippe also has a four-year-old daughter, Kai, from a relationship with actress Alexis Knapp. It will be Slagter's first marriage.
No photos of the engagement ring have surfaced, but the bride-to-be has shared several photos of she and her beau on social media. Behold, two sweet snaps from last year.
