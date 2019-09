These Shoes Magically Transform From Stilettos To Kitten Heels

The first store opened in Paris, and now there are locations in Heath’s Canadian home turf (Toronto) as well as two locations in Portugal, plus a sole stateside outpost in Los Angeles, which opened in April. Miami is next on Heath's radar, followed by a store in Bogota, Colombia, "within the next six months," she estimates. After that, expect two additional locations in Latin America. Toronto is currently the label's highest-grossing store location, followed by Paris. As for funding, "the initial startup capital came from me — I sold my apartment" to support the line, Heath says of the "really small-scale" brand's early days. She plans to go out for a funding round in roughly three months.Though Heath says she "never had a doubt" the business would succeed, it was absolutely a labor of love: "This is not a hardship story, but I hadn't realized how long it would take, how difficult it would be, or the psychological impacts." They're certainly an investment buy, considering that the heel-less shoes cost north of $300 a pop, some styles hover closer to $450, and the heels themselves price between $27 and $75 per pair, depending on how intricate the heel design. (Some styles, like these chunky, high, glitter-inlayed ones, are on the steeper side.) Slightly more affordable shoe styles are available in the outlet section of the label's site, starting at $118 per pair.Next up, Heath plans to roll out a handbag, which will be a wearable technology offering, the details of which are still top secret. The product is already designed, but she's currently searching for a supplier.There isn't a cheaper diffusion line in the works yet, though it isn't entirely out of the question. "I've thought about [a diffusion line] a lot; at this moment, it seems risky," Heath explains. The most technologically sophisticated component — the swappable heels themselves — poses the most challenging to cut costs on. Heath says her interchangeable heels are "17 times more expensive than a Prada or Dior heel" (referring solely to the heels used in the manufacturing process, not the entire shoe). Why? The molds needed to make her heels are "200 times more precise, to make sure their sliding mechanism slides together perfectly," Heath says.A commitment to using European leather that doesn't harm animals as well as "insisting on having the shoes produced in France, to maintain quality levels," Heath says, also contribute to the current pricing structure (and explain why it would be tricky to do a cheaper offshoot line).