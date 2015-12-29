These Shoes Magically Transform From Stilettos To Kitten Heels

The biggest hurdle fell on the project's miniaturization team, which was tasked with figuring out how to make the swappable heels as sleek and compact as possible, "but strong enough so the heel wouldn't slip out," Heath explains. To wit, the initial prototype was three times larger in scale than the current product. The heels themselves are scaled for specific shoe-size ranges — for example, an interchangeable 8.5-centimeter heel would, in actuality, measure 8 centimeters for a size-5 shoe and 9 centimeters for a size-11 shoe.



Once the technicalities were sussed out, the challenge lay in actually making the shoe look good. "It was so difficult! With a 'normal' shoe, everyone is using traditional ratios that have been used for over 140 years in the design process, but you can't do that with a multi-height shoe," Heath says. "There was a lot of trial and error, and it was a highly mathematical process." Check out the video below for a better idea of how the high-tech kicks work: