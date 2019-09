This Is The Only REAL Hoverboard Video You'll See This Year

While it does actually float — on any surface — it's still extremely limited, though. For one, it doesn't look like there's any real way to steer it. Floating is cool, but the whole point of a hoverboard is transportation. And then, there's the price tag, a whopping $19,900. It doesn't even appear that you can actually buy the thing yet. However, as Arca is a space company, the technology side of things does look legit. Hopefully it's only a matter of time before it's commercially available (and at a more palatable price point).As we dream of our hoverboard-filled, floating future, we should also take a moment to appreciate the hilarious and painful reality of today's boards . The force is definitely not strong with everyone.