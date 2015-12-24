This Video Of Kids Reading Books To Shelter Dogs Will Make Your Holiday

Many animals don’t have homes this holiday season. Fortunately, the Humane Society of Missouri eases loneliness for its canines with the Deck the Howls event. Deck the Howls pairs children from Club HOPE, an after-school program for elementary school kids, with shelter dogs. On December 12, the children decorated the dogs’ kennels and read holiday stories to them.
The Humane Society of Missouri uploaded a heartwarming video of the event to YouTube. It shows how reading bonds the children and the dogs.
On its Facebook page, the Humane Society of Missouri explains why Deck the Howls is so beneficial for the dogs.
“Reading to shelter dogs outside the kennel helps them become more comfortable with potential adopters approaching their space. Through this program, we aim to make dogs happier and get them adopted faster.”
The dogs were also showered with treats and love during the event and were taken on extra walks, according to Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri.
“Our shy dogs learn to relax around new people and our high-energy dogs learn that calm behavior is desirable,” Warnick told People. “In addition, the program allows the kids to improve their reading skills by offering an easy and attentive, not to mention adorable, listening audience.”
