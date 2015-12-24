Watch The Final Show Of Miley Cyrus' Latest Tour Right Here

If you have two hours to kill this Christmas Eve Eve, you might think about spending it watching the final show of Miley’s Milky Milky Milk tour.
Cyrus is possibly the hardest working woman in pop music. That's if you count endless Instagramming, yoga, and performance as work (we definitely do). So that her final show is spectacular should be no surprise.
The concert was recorded at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. It consists mostly of Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz songs with the exception of “Love. Money. Party” and “We Can’t Stop,” which closes the show. She performs in outfits ranging from a stick of butter, to a sun, to a baby suit, and pasties (sounds familiar).
The concert closes with an unforgettable number featuring Pamela Anderson, a squad of drag queens, a strap-on dildo, and a unicorn horn. We won’t spoil it for you.
Taylor Swift’s #squad might be cute, but nobody tops Miley for energy.
