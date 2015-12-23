Had the best night with some of my oldest friends last night. Feel so blessed to have a foundation of friendships that will bond us for the rest of our lives. The way we can all sit around and talk like the clock's been turned back 10 years is the most beautiful and grounding feeling. It's so important to be with the families that raised you and the friends that were raised with yours. So much love in my heart this holiday season !!!!! (& before you go all "cultural appropriation" in my comments, check out the last name. Hadid. Half Palestinian & proud of it).

