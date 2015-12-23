The holiday season at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities can sometimes be lonely for senior citizens during Christmas. That's why one home in the United Kingdom has taken a creative approach to bringing holiday cheer to its residents.
The Brookside Care Home in Melksham, Wiltshire, brought a reindeer named Cupid into the care home to visit with the residents. Now This News shared a video of the visit, and it's incredibly inspiring. After climbing the stairs to the residents' rooms, Cupid was met with some pretty heart-melting smiles.
"This is worth all the waiting, all day," one woman said as Cupid came over to nuzzle her. The Brookside residents, who also got to feed Cupid oats, apparently didn't know a trained reindeer would be paying them a visit. Watch the full video to feel some of their Christmas cheer for yourself.
A Care Home Got An Unexpected Christmas Surprise
A group of senior citizens got to play with a reindeer to lift their holiday spirits
