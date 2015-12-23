If Almost Famous is your favorite movie (the "Tiny Dancer" scene, anyone?), and 50 Shades of Grey was your (secret) guilty pleasure, then this Instagram moment was captured with you in mind.
While in Aspen, Colorado on a family and friends vacation, actresses and IRL friends Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Goldie Hawn, and Melanie Griffith posed together for a mash-up mother-daughter photo. The picture seems to be taken in a candlelit cabin, full of laughter and celebrities. Very holiday, much fun.
The caption reads: "Goldie, Dakota, Kate and me having some giggles in Aspen! Mother-Daughter times are the best!!!"
But something is a little off, if you noticed. The girls have switched moms! But if Johnson did dye her hair blonde, as she has in the past, we could see a similarity. And on the slopes, those ski helmets are pretty bulky. The two could easily pass off as each other then. Or maybe they are taking a cue from one of the Christmas classics, The Holiday, and celebrating the holidays in each other's shoes.
Either way, the picture is adorable, and really makes me wish I was sitting by a fireplace in Aspen hugging my friend's famous mother, too.
