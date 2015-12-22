If you're tired of hearing about how the various 2016 presidential contenders are faring in primary polls, you'll love this new survey. Public Policy Polling (PPP) took a festive approach to public opinion with a holiday-themed poll, released Tuesday.
The poll surveyed 1,267 registered voters on everything from their favorite reindeer to whether Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie. But one lighthearted question took a surprisingly political tone: According to PPP, "there's a massive party and generational divide when it comes to the issue of fruitcake."
Yep, fruitcake. Apparently, Republicans and senior citizens are more likely to enjoy fruitcake, while Democrats and younger voters dislike the traditional treat. Overall, though, only 38 percent of Americans "think fruitcake is good."
Probably the most significant partisan divide facing the country right now is over fruitcake https://t.co/3q0j8PY7XR via @ppppolls— Zach Rodvold (@zrodvold) December 22, 2015
It's not looking good for the Grinch's approval ratings, either. Most poll respondents said they didn't believe the Grinch's "rehabilitation at the end of the book/movie/TV special" was genuine, as 60 percent of respondents viewed the Grinch "in a negative light." One holiday figure who did come out on top? Rudolph, who led the reindeer poll with 46 percent of respondents' support.
Rudolph 46, Dasher 9, Prancer 6, Comet/Cupid/Blitzen 5, Vixen 4, Donner 3 in the reindeer primary: https://t.co/YaXWo0sqMe— PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) December 22, 2015
