What Not To Say In Your Online Dating Profile

Lisa Hoehn specializes in transformations that can make anyone more attractive to potential suitors: online dating profile makeovers. "I'm a serial online dater — which means I've sent and received thousands of messages, corresponded with hundreds upon hundreds of men, and been on (without exaggeration) at least one hundred first dates," she says in her book, You Probably Shouldn't Write That: Tips and Tricks for Creating an Online Dating Profile That Doesn't Suck, out today. Hoehn writes that she got her start in the online dating world with a profile her tipsy teen sister created for her — which turned out more than a bit inauthentic and (unsurprisingly) didn't successfully attract dates who jibed with her IRL.
When Hoehn revamped her profile, however, her dance card followed: "Refreshingly," she shares, "the men on the other end seemed interested in getting to know me as opposed to talking to everything with a vagina and a face." Imagine! To rescue the online dating layperson (and that's many of us: 22% of 25 to 34-year-olds have used an online dating site) from an endless cycle of ill-matched matches, Hoehn started Profile Polish, a business that rewrites clients' profiles, and has now packaged her hard-won advice into You Probably Shouldn't Write That.
Read on for five of Hoehn's best tips for making online dating not suck.
When Hoehn revamped her profile, however, her dance card followed: "Refreshingly," she shares, "the men on the other end seemed interested in getting to know me as opposed to talking to everything with a vagina and a face." Imagine! To rescue the online dating layperson (and that's many of us: 22% of 25 to 34-year-olds have used an online dating site) from an endless cycle of ill-matched matches, Hoehn started Profile Polish, a business that rewrites clients' profiles, and has now packaged her hard-won advice into You Probably Shouldn't Write That.
Read on for five of Hoehn's best tips for making online dating not suck.