Eva Longoria has long been the model for living your best life. After her marriage to NBA player Tony Parker ended in apparent infidelity, she could have rushed into her next relationship. That’s what lots of us do. Sometimes, it even works.
In a recent interview with People, Longoria said that she chose to remain single by choice. While she probably faced a raft of suitors comparable to Penelope’s, she said that it was key to her future happiness that she take some time for herself.
"Some people said, 'Oh. You don't want to be alone.' And I said, 'I'm not alone! I'm with myself. And myself is fabulous,'" she tells People.
Even when she was on a couples trip to Europe, she felt completely at ease.
"People went, 'Aw. Did you feel weird?' And I said, 'No! I had so much fun! These are my best friends,' " she tells the magazine. "It's not like you change because you became a single person. It's not like you become an alien."
And it all worked out. She’s now engaged to Jose Antonio Baston. And she probably didn’t need him to fight off all her suitors in an archaic archery competition either.
