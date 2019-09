Eva Longoria has long been the model for living your best life. After her marriage to NBA player Tony Parker ended in apparent infidelity , she could have rushed into her next relationship. That’s what lots of us do. Sometimes, it even works.In a recent interview with People , Longoria said that she chose to remain single by choice. While she probably faced a raft of suitors comparable to Penelope’s , she said that it was key to her future happiness that she take some time for herself."Some people said, 'Oh. You don't want to be alone.' And I said, 'I'm not alone! I'm with myself. And myself is fabulous,'" she tells People.Even when she was on a couples trip to Europe, she felt completely at ease."People went, 'Aw. Did you feel weird?' And I said, 'No! I had so much fun! These are my best friends,' " she tells the magazine. "It's not like you change because you became a single person. It's not like you become an alien."And it all worked out. She’s now engaged to Jose Antonio Baston . And she probably didn’t need him to fight off all her suitors in an archaic archery competition either.