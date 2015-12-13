Eva Longoria took to Instagram today to announce some happy news: She's engaged to Jose Antonio Baston! Huge congratulations to the happy couple!
The photo she shared captures the happy couple kissing in the desert in Dubai, alongside her caption, reading, "Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness." Longoria posted a photo the day before of the pair at the 2015 Dubai International Film Festival's Global Gift Gala.
The photo also captures Longoria's engagement ring, which breaks tradition with your typical diamond ring. Instead, it appears to be a ruby surrounded by a diamond halo. It's a cool girl alternative choice that we love!
E! News reports that Longoria shared more details on her Snapchat account, showing that Baston proposed in a romantic, luxury desert setup of outdoor couches and red rugs strewn with rose petals, followed by a desert camel ride and a night of dancing. Sounds like a fairy tale!
Longoria and Baston have been dating since 2013. This will be her third marriage.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
