Kylie Jenner's Instagram throwback video proves that she's always been a big fan of Christmas. Like mother, like daughter, right?
The video Jenner posted Saturday shows her as a child, excitedly opening Christmas presents. "I got this!" a tiny Kylie exclaims, holding up a toy while jumping up and down, after Caitlyn Jenner asks her what she got as a gift.
The video Jenner shared is actually pretty meta — it was from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The clip shows Jenner, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, watching the home video of Jenner's Christmas joy.
Jenner had the perfect caption for it, too. "I hope I get this excited this Christmas lol," she wrote. Awww.
